Primark looking to recruit more than 100 people in Burnley

National retail giant Primark is wanting to hire more than 100 people when it opens its first Burnley store in the spring.

Burnley Jobcentre is working with the retailer to help recruit a mix of part time and full time staff for the Burnley town centre store.

Cathy Ross, partnership manager at the Jobcentre, said: “The jobs will be in retail and customer services.

“We don’t have a date yet when the Primark store will open, but it will be sometime in the spring.”

Meanwhile, the Jobcentre has sent out invites to a recruitment event at Turf Moor and is also holding a recruitment class on February 2nd.

The Jobcentre is also working with VEDAS and Lancashire Adult Learning to offer advice on writing CVs.

The discount fashion and homewares store will occupy the building formerly used by Wilko, which re-located to a 12,000 sq. ft unit in The Mall last year.