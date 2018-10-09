Preston-to-Burnley charity hike raises for MND research

Some 80 walkers have completed a 22-mile trek from Preston to Burnley to raise funds for Royal Preston Hospital’s Motor Neurone Disease Care & Research Centre.

Organised by Julie Sala, a MND Nurse Specialist at the centre, the fourth iteration of the annual event saw hikers set off from Royal Preston at 7am and head along the A59 to Burnley Marks & Spencer, with the town’s branch having chosen the MND Care & Research Centre as their Charity of the Year for 2018.

“I lost my husband, Santino, to MND, so that’s my motivation,” said Julie of the event, which has raised £23,000 to date and which this year welcomed along Professor Suresh Chhetri, team leader at the MND Care & Research Centre.

“Having Professor Chettri taking part was good; he’s the main consultant and he covers everywhere and looks after lots of people in the Burnley area,” Julie added.

Greeted by the Mayoress of Burnley at the end of the trek, walkers were also awarded a certificate by former Clarets midfielder, Lenny Johnrose, who was diagnosed with MND in March last year and recently spoke out about his battle with the disease, inspiring thousands.

“Lenny has been brilliant,” said Julie. “He’s really pleased to be involved; the support he gets gives him some comfort, and he’s really brave to come out and show his support.”