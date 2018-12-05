Prestigious Secondary School of the Year title comes home to Burnley

It was second time lucky for a Burnley high school that clinched a top prize in the prestigious Lancashire Sports Awards.

Sir John Thursby Community College was named as the Secondary School of the Year for 2018, much to the delight of staff and students who last year were runners up.

The award is given to a school that has excelled in sport and physical activity over the last 12 months.

Along with the title Sir John Thursby staff were also presented with the Silver School Games Mark award which is given for commitment, engagement and delivery of competitive school sport.