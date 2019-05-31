Prestigious exhibition will showcase skills and talents of Burnley College furniture students

Stunning items of furniture created by students at Burnley College and Themis apprentices will be going on display next month.

The prestigious School of Furniture exhibition, now in its 14th year, draws crowds from across the region, keen to view the exhibits of carefully-crafted wooden furniture and upholstered pieces, produced by the talented

students and appentices who have been taught and trained by expert tutors with extensive industry experience..

The 2019 Furniture Exhibition will be open to the public on weekdays (from 2pm to 4pm) between Tuesday, June 4th and Monday, June 10th in the college atrium.

This year’s exhibition will be opened by Dids Macdonald OBE, Master of the Worshipful Company of

Furniture Makers, in one of her first duties in her year of office.

The exhibition features stunning pieces of furniture, from chairs to screens and tables to display cases, crafted by students on vocational and adult learning courses, as well as those studying for higher level HNC and HND qualifications on university courses in Burnley and highly-skilled apprentices with Themis, the business training and apprenticeship arm of Burnley College.

David Lord, Head of Construction and Future Technologies at Burnley College, which includes the successful School of Furniture, said: “The School of Furniture Exhibition is always one of the highlights of our year and a great opportunity for the wider community to appreciate the high standard of craftsmanship of our students – at all stages of their learning – and our Themis at Burnley College Apprentices.

“The standard of woodwork and upholstery which will be on display is truly outstanding.

"Hours of dedicated work have gone into their creation of these stunning pieces of furniture which reflect the skill and passion of students and Themis Apprentices alike.

“Our tutors and trainers have years of experience and industry knowledge behind them: they are true craftsmen and women, who take pride in their work and are committed to ensuring their skills and knowledge are passed on to new generations of master upholsterers and woodworkers.

“Students travel from all over the North West to take advantage of the expertise of our tutors and the range of courses we offer, as well as the industry-standard facilities in our £100M campus.

"We have established Burnley as a centre of excellence for those seeking careers in the thriving furniture industry or those who want to learn skills from the very best tutors.”

If you have a passion for furniture – whether that’s as a new pastime or a career goal – Burnley College will have a course for you, from hobby courses to University level qualifications. Contact 01282 733333 or email s.services@burnley.ac.uk.