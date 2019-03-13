Preparations for Brierfield Model Railway Exhibition all on track

Preparations are well underway for the Brierfield Model Railway Exhibition later this month with a wide range of models and sets on track to make an appearance alongside numerous traders selling accessories.

Set to take place on Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th of March at St. Luke’s Church Hall in Brierfield, the event will see seven model railways ranging in scale from the O-gauge tinplate, the ever-popular 00-gauge, the N-gauge, and the tiny, 1:200 scale Z-gauge feature, with models varying in theme from electric traction with colourful liveries to British Railways in the days of steam.

Another model shows a German narrow-gauge railway in the snow while there will also be a layout featuring the fondly-remembered Hornby Dublo models of the 1960’s. For those anxious to try their hand at driving a model train, there will be a display where they can have a go at taking the controls as well.

As well as operating displays, there will be traders selling train sets and accessories, a second-hand stall with a range of member’s surplus equipment, and refreshments available throughout the weekend. It is also wheelchair accessible.

Open from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday, admission prices for the event are £4 for adults, £2 for children, £3 for OAPs, and £10 for families (two adults and two children). For further details contact David on 07770 331 348.