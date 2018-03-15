Pothole blows tyres out on Crown Point Road

A Burnley mum found herself stranded on Crown Point Road with her three young children after a pothole burst one of the tyres on her car.

Kelly Hankinson (38) was returning to Burnley from visiting her father Anthony Pearson in Bacup when she was forced to stop her damaged Ford Focus on the isolated road from Rossendale to Burnley at 7-45pm.

Mr Pearson, who came to his daughter’s assistance, said: “Kelly rang me after she pulled over and I went and collected her. The tyre had gone down and she couldn’t travel further.

"Luckily, I was able to collect her. The pothole was about 10in. deep. If that road isn’t repaired soon there will be a more serious accident. Someone could get killed.”

Cyclists and motorcyclists have also made their feelings known by changing the wording on a information board by the road.