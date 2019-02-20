Positive job news for Burnley

Burnley Job Centre has found work for 502 people since October of last year.

The positive figures were released by the job centre, which has worked closely with a number of employers and training providers in recent months.

Of the 502 job seekers to find work, 155 were said to have health conditions.

Tracey Eades, partnership advisor for Burnley Job Centre, said: "Since October 6th Burnley Job Centre work coaches set themselves a target to see how many job starts they could get before Valentine's Day.

"It was about finding the right job and sustainable job for each individual. They reached 502 on Valentine's Day and the great work continues. Out of these, 155 people who have gone in to employment have health conditions."

A recent event, ‘Raising Aspirations’, was held at Lancashire Adult Learning, NorthLight Mill in Brierfield, which saw 200 visitors. Employers were available with real jobs to apply for and workshops were held on the day to give people interview tips, and how to create CVs.

Lancashire Adult Learning worked in partnership with Burnley and Nelson job centres and provided a mini bus for claimants to get from the job centre and back.

Four job offers were confirmed on the day from The Seafood Company and follow up calls will be made to track progress.

Tracey added: "Lancashire Adult Learning said it was one of their most successful events to date in terms of numbers. It was a really positive day. Some of the employers on the day included BooHoo, Lancashire Constabulary, Lancashire Fire and Rescue, The Seafood Company, Burnley Leisure and Morrisons.

"During Christmas and new year we also had Futaba on site interviewing for vacancies. It recruited 40 claimants who started work after the new year."

Meanwhile, frozen food giant Iceland has held interviews at the job centre for its new store opening in Burnley town centre and has recruited 31 people.

Key2Support, based in Oswaldtwistle, which provides home healthcare for the elderly in Burnley and Pendle on behalf of Lancashire County Council, carried out group information sessions where claimants heard about the company, what the role would entail, and pay and in work benefits.

Eight people were offered work trials and six people have now secured jobs. They received help again from the job centre to buy work wear.

Tracey added: "We are planning to link with Key2Support with more group sessions and expanding the offer to include Nelson Job Centre. The work the care workers have is within their local home area and each of their clients are on a walking route devised by the company to make the work more accessible for those without transport.

"This is a really positive partnership and it was lovely to hear the positive comments from the successful candidates who are now happy in work and enjoying being a care worker.

"Key2Support really cares about its employees and they will receive full training including working towards their NVQs."