"Posh" jumble sale looks set to draw Burnley bargain hunters

A "posh" jumble sale looks set to attract bargain hunters in Burnley later this month.



The Mayoress of Burnley's fund raising committee will hold the event on Thursday, November 22nd, at the Bethesda Street Reformed Church in the town from 9-30am to 4pm.

It was first held last year and was such a success organisers decided it was worth organising again.

There will be clothes, accessories, toys and household items on sale, all in great condition at low prices.

All the proceeds will go towards the Mayor's chosen charities.