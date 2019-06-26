Popular 'Strictly' duo on their way to Burnley

Strictly Come Dancing favourites Ian Waite and Vincent Simone are on their way to Burnley as part of their tour that is wowing audiences across the UK and Ireland.

The duo have joined together for the first time for their show The Ballroom Boys, An Evening of Dance, Song and Banter.

The show, which comes to the Mechanics Theatre this Saturday, is proving to be a lot of fun aswell as being packed with dances, songs and banter from two of the favourite male professionals on the smash hit show.

The show has been winning rave reviews as neither are strangers to life on the road, with It Takes Two regular Ian having done several tours with former dance partners Camilla Sacre-Dallerup, Natalie Lowe, and most recently

Oti Mabuse.

While Strictly’s original and best-loved Italian, Vincent, has graced theatres up and down the country with Flavia Cacace in their Argentine Tango inspired shows.

So what made the two popular professionals join up for a so-called ‘boys tour’?

Ian said: "With so many Strictly tours going out on the road in 2019, we wanted to do something a bit different, so Vincent and I spoke about a boys reunion and The Ballroom Boys idea came to life."

Ian and Vincent are the perfect comedy double act. Mix that with incredible dancing and stunning vocals and you get The Ballroom Boys - an old-school style variety show that is proving to be a big hit!

Argentine Tango legend Vincent and King of the Ballroom Ian, are joined by professional dancers Ksenia Zsikhotska, from Dancing with the Stars Ireland, and the multi-talented Crystal Main, who has toured with dance shows around the world.

On vocals is the Olivier award-winning James Lomas, who has played the title role in the smash-hit musical ‘Billy Elliot’ in London’s West End.

Vincent, who has lost none of his cheeky Italian charm, said: “I’m really enjoying working with Ian again and I get to share my amazing personality with you all for the first time!”

Dances include the Waltz, Samba, Paso Doble, Rumba and of course, the Argentine Tango.

There are still a few tickets left for Saturday's show and these are available by ringing the box office on 01282 664400 or at go to www.theballroomboys.com