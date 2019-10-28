Popular storybook character delights Padiham tots as he joins them on charity country ramble

Excited youngsters from a Padiham nursery school were thrilled when one of their favourite storybook characters joined them on a country ramble through the woods.

The Gruffalo, the scary looking creature who isn't actually scary at all, joined children from Whitegate Nursery School during their special Countryside Ramble for BBC Children in Need.

The Gruffalo caused a flurry of excitement when he arrived to join the ramble.

The forest class enjoyed the walk through the grounds of Gawthorpe Hall in Padiham, a place they love and are very familiar with as they visit it often.

After hearing about the Countryfile Countryside Ramble for BBC Children in Need, class leader Lyndsey Lawson

immediately wanted to get involved.

Julie Dawson who is the nursery's Business Support Officer, said: "When we shared the idea with families everyone wanted to get involved and it quickly became a family ramble.

The Gruffalo takes a little break with other ramblers.

"When our children heard that the Gruffalo might make an appearance they just couldn’t wait.

"The Gruffalo is one of our favourite stories so when we he joined us there was a lot of excitement."

The Gruffalo is a children's book by writer and playwright Julia Donaldson, illustrated by Axel Scheffler, that tells the story of a mouse who takes a walk in the woods and meets lots of different animals including the mysterious Gruffalo.

Along with the Gruffalo 60 people went on the walk, dubbed A Ramble to Remember, and there was even time for a spot of face painting and a chance to listen to The Gruffalo story being read while sipping hot chocolate.

And to date the ramble has raised £530 for Children in Need.