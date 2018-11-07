Popular post office is up for sale....on ebay

A post office has gone up for sale with a £25,000 price tag...on ebay!

Described as "profitable mains post office" Padiham Post Office, which is seen as a focal point for the community in Padiham, is on the market on the online retail platform.

Offering a full mains post office service, potential buyers are also told there is plenty of scope to increase the retail side of the business as it provides banking services as there are no banks left open in the town.

Any buyers would have to pay post office fees of £29,000 and an annual rent of £7,200.

The premises have also been recently fitted out with new fixtures and fittings and sells cards, stationary and confectionery.

A Post Office Spokesperson said: “The owner of the Padiham branch is an independent retailer, who has put his retail business up for sale. This business also currently includes the role of postmaster.

“Anybody who registers interest in taking on the retail business would need to go through our robust application process before being appointed as a postmaster.”

The owner of Padiham Post Office is also selling one in Bolton on the same site.

Although it could be seen as an unusual way to sell a company, there are several businesses for sale on ebay.