Popular Padiham Archive exhibition makes welcome return for first time in two years

Custom made figures from the Canterbury Tales will be among the artefacts on display at the 12th annual Padiham Archives exhibition.

The popular event, which includes photographs and memorabilia dating back over 100 years, is making a welcome return after a two year absence.

Golden Jubilee celebrations at Perseverance Mills are among the images to feature at the Padiham Archives exhibition.

This was due to restoration work being carried out at Padiham Town Hall, the venue for the show, after it was severely damaged by flooding at Christmas, 2015.

The collection of hand crafted figures from the book by Chaucer were recently bequeathed to the town and visitors will be able to see them for the first time.

One of the main features of this year's exhibition will also be photographs of the 320 men from Padiham who lost their lives in the First World War.

School photographs, pictures of the flood restoration work and images charting important events in Padiham's past will also form part of the exhibition which runs for three days, from Saturday to Monday, September 29th to October 1st.

Children from the schools in the town will be visiting the exhibition on the Monday.

The Padiham Archive Museum was established 14 years ago and has grown over the years.

It has evolved into a superb collection of artefacts, memorabilia and photographs providing a unique history of Padiham and its people.

Exhibition organiser Ann Clark said: "This exhibition has become a well established annual event in the town's calendar with lots of visitors researching their roots and sharing their memories of Padiham."

Admission to the exhibition is £2 and children are free with all proceeds going to the Padiham Archives Group fund.

Refreshments will be available on the day and anyone who would like information about visiting the archives museum at another time is asked to ring 01282 771694.