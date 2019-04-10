Popular junior parkrun to be launched in Padiham

Padiham is to launch its own junior parkrun.

Children from the age of four to 14 will be invited to take part in the regular event that will involve running 2k along the Padiham Greenway.

The idea for the parkrun came from Padiham town councillor Alun Lewis after he took his son Isaac along to the Burnley junior parkrun which takes place in Towneley Park.

Alun said: "I thought it would be nice for Padiham to have its own junior park run."

Several bodies have thrown their support behind the idea including Padiham Town Council, the Friends of Padiham Greenway and Burnley Council, and Alun has managed to secure the funding needed to stage the event from a variety of grants and donations.

He has also been inundated with support from people wanting to volunteer to help organise and marshall the parkrun.

Alun said: "There has been a great deal of support for the idea so we are hoping to launch the par run sometime in the summer."

Parkrun is a running, jogging and/or walking event. It doesn't matter how fast or slow you go, the main aim is to take part to have fun and be fit and active.

But some children who enjoy the competitive element of the parkrun can test themselves against their own time to beat their 'personal best.'

If anyone would like more information about the Padiham junior parkrun or they would like to help they are asked to contact Alun at alunmob@gmail.com.