Popular Burnley town centre pub sold

One of Burnley town centre's most popular pubs has been sold, eight months after it went on the market.

The Brun Lea on Manchester Road is one of the town centre's most popular pubs and news of its sale sent shockwaves through the town when it was announced in March.

Part of the pub giant J D Wetherspoon the Burnley watering hole was among a portfolio of 20 pubs that went on the market.

A spokesman for the company said today the pub had been sold but remained tight lipped about the new owners.

The pub will continue to trade as a Wetherspoons until the sale is finalised.

The Brun Lea was on the market with London based Savills real estate.

News that the pub was being put on the market caused shock in the town last month as it is a popular haunt renowned for cheap beer and food.

A spokesman for J D Wetherspoon the sale was a 'commercial decision taken by the company after long consideration.'