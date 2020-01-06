Popular Burnley shop targeted by thieves as owner celebrates her 25th birthday

A young Burnley businesswoman, whose popular shop was broken into on her 25th birthday, has vowed that the setback will not stop her from pursuing her dream.

Hannah Greenwood was enjoying a night in Manchester to celebrate her birthday when the call came through from a neighbour that her shop, Bella's Bakes in Manchester Road, had been targeted by intruders for the second time in just three weeks.

Bella's Bakes in Burnley was broken into by raiders twice in the space of three weeks.

Hannah said: "I just felt so deflated, it was awful to hear it had happened for the second time and you do think why has this happened to me?"

In the first break-in on Monday, December 9th, intruders smashed the lock on the front door of the shop before ransacking the premises and making off with a small amount of cash from the till.

And three weeks later, on Saturday, December 28th, the shop was targeted again. This time raiders smashed the glass panelled front door and took the till which was later found abandoned and wrecked.

Hannah said: "They used a rock to smash the glass in the door and this fell just short of a glass display cabinet."

Hannah, a former pupil of Christ the King RC Primary and Blessed Trinity RC High schools, is still counting the cost of both break-ins at the shop which she only opened 18 months ago at the age of 23.

Providing mainly bespoke wedding, birthday, anniversary and special occasion cakes, the shop also has a cafe serving tea, coffee and cakes.

Hannah said: "Before I opened the shop I was busy making cakes for other people and I dreamed of working for myself. It was my family who encouraged me to set up on my own and I love what I do and I am very proud of the business."

Employing four staff, Hannah's boyfriend, Daniel Smith also works for the business doing all the baking. Hannah has sent out a thank you message to her family, friends and customers for all their support.

She said: "They have all been absolutely amazing and so supportive and I am really grateful for that."

Hannah has now increased security at the premises and is looking at installing shutters.