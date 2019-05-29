Popular Burnley College science festival is back with a bang for fourth year

A free science and technology festival is back with a bang for 2019.

The amazing world of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths will be explored at the family friendly event held at Burnley College in June.

The college’s unique Science and Technology Festival has become a key event in the calendar for families across the North West and this year promises to be even bigger and better than ever with lots of ground-breaking activities and fascinating displays.

The festival will be held on Saturday, June 29th from 10am to 3pm and visitors can expect to see a host of attractions including live experiments and hands on activities and fun games to appeal to old and young alike.

Experts will be on hand to explain the science behind the fun and there will be an opportunity to see the new, university-standard science labs and state-of-the-art learning environments.

Titan the Robot will be back by popular demand and there will be a chance to try many different activities including creating and launching a rocket, making alien slime, enjoying virtual reality experiences, a mini beast hunt and a chance to build your own solar system.

Plus this year, parents will be able to access the very latest advice from experts from British Cycling on how to help their child learn to ride a bike, using fun activities to make the science of cycling come to life.

There will also be Strong Man demonstrations and food and drink will be available all day.

Simon Jordan, Deputy Principal of Burnley College, said: "We can’t wait to welcome the community to Burnley College for the fourth annual Science and Technology Festival.

"Each year we get bigger and better, with even more activities and demonstrations which show how exciting science can be."

You can register your interest in the event by visiting Eventbrite.co.uk and searching for events in Burnley.