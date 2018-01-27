Popular band are back in town

A popular band, that proved to be a sell out success at their last appearance in Burnley, are making a welcome return.

The Uptown Band will take to the stage at St Cuthbert’s Church for the third year in a row on Saturday, February 10th.

The concert has been organised to raise funds for the church building fund appeal.

Organisers are hoping the band’s third appearance will be as popular and profitable as the first two when it was a sell out.

Launched in the 1960s the Uptown Band, led by Joe Madden, was a very popular professional group playing throughout the country on the university circuit touring as “second band” to many of the leading names.

After a fallow period where members devoted time to their young families they got together again in the nineties to re-create some of their original pieces.

The show starts at 7-30pm and tickets are £10 including pie and pea supper. These can be obtained from Mim Mason on 01282 699571, Dorothy Bottomley, Joan Burrows and Beryl Nuttall.