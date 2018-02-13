Poppy blooms at school's musical showcase

Talented music and drama students were in the spotlight at a Burnley school’s Expressive Arts evening.

Soloist Poppy Simmons (12) was one of the top performers at the event held at Blessed Trinity RC College.

She played the song‘ Tennessee Rag’ on the cornet.

Poppy has recently passed her grade one examination and has now moved onto grade two.

She said:“I practise with music teacher Mr McArdle and I really enjoy it.

“I have played the cornet since I tried it in year three and I want to go as far as I can with it.”

An audience of staff and parents enjoyed the glittering showcase.