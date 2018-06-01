Pooches put best paws forward in Briercliffe charity show

Canines will take over Shores Hey Farm, Briercliffe, on Saturday when HAPPA’s Novelty Dog Show returns to town.

Pedigree and mixed pooches will strut their stuff in aid of the Horses and Ponies Protection Association as they compete for top titles.

This year the categories are: Most Handsome Dog; Prettiest Bitch; Best Condition; Junior Handler (ages up to 14 years); Fancy Dress; Waggiest Tail; Cutest Puppy; My Best Friend (looks like me); Best Veteran (aged seven and over) and Best Trick.

Prizes up for grabs include a hamper of doggy products hamper and first and second places will automatically go through to the championship at the end of the show.

The competition will take place at the Briercliffe farm, Burnley, on Saturday, with registration opening at 11am and classes commencing at noon.

Entry per class is £3 per dog and can be paid on the day, by contacting HAPPA on 01282 455992, at the centre in Briercliffe or via the www.happa.org.uk