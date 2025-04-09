YOUR chance to put the politicians on the spot in big Lancashire election debate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents are to get the chance to grill the political parties battling to win control of Lancashire County Council at next month’s local elections.

The ‘Lancashire Decides’ debate will see locals put the politicians on the spot about the issues that matter to them.

The event – co-hosted by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) – will take place at the Tickled Trout Hotel, on the outskirts of Preston, on Wednesday 16th April at 7.30pm.

The five main parties currently represented at County Hall – the Conservatives, Labour, the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party and Reform UK – are all taking part.

Lancashire's politicians will be debating the big issues to help you to decide who to vote for on 1st May

Leaders or senior figures from each of the groups will take questions from the audience and the host of the hustings – local democracy reporter Paul Faulkner – on a range of subjects.

Lancashire County Council accounts for the majority of your council tax bill and is responsible for a raft of the most important local services – including social care for adults and children, highways and transport, schools, public health, economic development and waste processing. It does not cover Blackpool or Blackburn with Darwen.

With local government facing a combination of financial pressure and rising demand for services, this year’s local elections matter as much as ever – so why not come along and help collectively quiz the politicians who want to decide how things are done in your part of the world?

Maybe you would like to probe the parties about a particular local issue or a service you rely on – or perhaps you want to hear about their broader vision for the county you call home.

Either way, if you would like to attend and ask a question – or just listen in person to what the politicians have to say – you need to register here. Places are limited and will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis.

If you can’t make it in person, you can still put a poser to the party representatives. Just keep an eye on the social media pages of the media titles that have teamed up to host the gathering – the Lancashire Post, the Lancashire Lead and Blog Preston – all this week, where you will be able to submit your questions.

A flavour of the answers – and a video of the full debate – will be available in LDRS coverage of the hustings ahead of the Easter weekend, in plenty of time for polling day on 1st May.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

Where? Tickled Trout Hotel, Preston New Road, Preston, PR5 0UJ.

When? Wednesday 16th April, 7.30pm start, with doors open from 7pm

Registration: complete the form here