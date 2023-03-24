News you can trust since 1877
Work set to start on new £118,500 sports area in Memorial Park in Padiham

Work is set to start on a new wheeled sports area in Memorial Park.

By Laura Longworth
Published 24th Mar 2023, 09:56 GMT- 1 min read

The 30-year-old skate ramp in Park Road, Padiham, has been removed to make way for an upgraded wheeled sports area that will cater for a wider range of users of all ages and abilities, including skateboarders, BMXers and scooter riders.

The work is expected to take until the end of May to complete.

The £118,500 cost of the project is funded through contributions from Burnley Council, Padiham Town Council, Lancashire Environmental Fund and Hapton Wind Farm (RWE).

Padiham Memorial Park. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Thanks to an extra grant from the Lancashire Environmental Fund, the ramps are being constructed using low-carbon concrete and have been designed by the specialist firm Clark and Kent Ltd, which has designed and built ramps across the UK and Europe.

Kieron Roberts, from Burnley Council's greenspaces team, said: "Once the work is finished, Padiham will have a great new wheeled sports area, which will complement the two existing pump tracks.

"It will be a significant improvement on the previous skate ramp and cater for a range of wheeled sports. It will give local youngsters and others somewhere of their own to use and enjoy."

Padiham Memorial Park. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
