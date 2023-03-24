The 30-year-old skate ramp in Park Road, Padiham, has been removed to make way for an upgraded wheeled sports area that will cater for a wider range of users of all ages and abilities, including skateboarders, BMXers and scooter riders.

The work is expected to take until the end of May to complete.

The £118,500 cost of the project is funded through contributions from Burnley Council, Padiham Town Council, Lancashire Environmental Fund and Hapton Wind Farm (RWE).

Padiham Memorial Park. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Thanks to an extra grant from the Lancashire Environmental Fund, the ramps are being constructed using low-carbon concrete and have been designed by the specialist firm Clark and Kent Ltd, which has designed and built ramps across the UK and Europe.

Kieron Roberts, from Burnley Council's greenspaces team, said: "Once the work is finished, Padiham will have a great new wheeled sports area, which will complement the two existing pump tracks.

"It will be a significant improvement on the previous skate ramp and cater for a range of wheeled sports. It will give local youngsters and others somewhere of their own to use and enjoy."