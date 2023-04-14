The Government will require people to show photo ID at polling stations for the first time in England on Thursday, May 4th.

Anyone without accepted photo ID can instead apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate by 5pm on Tuesday, April 25th.

Numerous Burnley Express readers took to social media to express their feelings about the measure, with some claiming it could prevent some people from voting.

Burnley Town Hall.

John Williams said: “Total joke. Obviously [it was] brought in to stop a section of the public from voting. A good example is: why can over 60s use their bus passes but students can’t use theirs?”

Sean Morris agreed, saying: “It takes away the right to vote. The poorest use their money to try and put food on the table. The accepted IDs cost money. Therefore, the poorest suffer yet again. Postal voting is the way forward but how long will it be before you need proof of ID for that? Democracy is a joke.”

Anthony Fenn said: “It is designed to reduce the number of people who vote and the majority of people without photo ID tend to be financially poorer in society and that demographic tend not to vote for the ruling party.”

Becky Venn revealed: “I won't be able to vote then because I've had to send my driving licence off for renewal and haven't got it back yet.”

Isabel Howell, who is in a similar predicament, said: “First time since I've been able to vote that I won't be. I don't have any photo idea (except an expired passport in my maiden name) and neither do I want one.”

Others support the measure as they believe it will help tackle voter fraud, with Arlene Naylor commenting that the Government “should have done this years ago. Long overdue.”

Likewise, Katrina Lees said: “About time! Should use them for lots more things also! If you've nothing to hide then it shouldn't worry you!”

Gena Lockwood, who agrees, said: “About time, to be honest. Too much fraud going on with people using others’ voting cards.”

Bernadette Tatton is also happy with the plan, saying: “It is long overdue. I've worked as a poll clerk at elections, admittedly some time ago, and it was obvious that some people turned up to vote with someone else's polling card, but how did you prove it?”

But not everyone is convinced it would help stop voter fraud.

Christopher Lambert commented: “Lots won't be voting, will they? If it’s due to possible fraud, then it’s postal votes where the fraud is.”

And Phil Graham added: “It's utter nonsense. Voter fraud is very rare. The biggest frauds work in Parliament.”

Meanwhile, Shaun Windle said: “I don't mind but I would be more concerned with the potential of electoral fraud with postage voting.”

You only need to apply for a Voter Authority Certificate if: you do not have accepted photo ID; you no longer look like the photo on your ID; or the name on your photo ID is different to your name on the electoral register.