Two former Burnley Lib Dems join Labour group

Two former Burnley Liberal Democrat councillors have joined the Labour group in the town.

Husband and wife Bill and Margaret Brindle, who both represent Coalclough with Deerplay ward, had been standing as independents on the council after falling out with the local Lib Dem leadership.

Margaret, who is also a Lancashire county councillor, said: “After careful consideration and lengthy discussions we finally decided Labour was the party for us. The Labour Council in Burnley and Padiham has been very successful in promoting the town and its people and we want to be a part of that good work.”

Bill said: “The support that Margaret got at the county council when crossing swords with the Tories was wonderful. I was really pleased to see her so well supported as a minority party chair of the county council.”

Tony Martin, chairman of Burnley Labour Party, said: “We have always had good working relationships with Bill and Margaret at Burnley and county council level. Indeed, Margaret was a very successful chairman of the county council as recently as 2015/16.

"I am delighted they have decided to join Labour and help develop the borough, making it fit for the future and a nice place to live, work and play."