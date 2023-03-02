Two former Burnley and Ribble Valley county councillors celebrating after becoming Honorary Aldermen

Mr Albert Atkinson represented the Ribble Valley from 1993-2021 and Mr Terry Burns served Burnley from 1989-2009 and 2013-2021.

They are two of six former Lancashire County councillors who received Honorary Aldermen status last week for giving 120 years' service between them.

Being made an Honorary Aldermen is the highest recognition of excellent service that the county council can give its former councillors.

Six former Lancashire County Council members were given the status of Honorary Aldermen.

County Coun. Peter Britcliffe, council chairman, said: "This is a great honour, and I was delighted to preside at this morning's meeting to see our former colleagues given this status.

"Each of them dedicated a huge amount of their time to try and improve the lives and services for the people of Lancashire, and this is a great way to show them how much we as a council appreciate their service over the years."

County Coun. Phillippa Williamson, county council leader, said: "It was a fantastic opportunity for everyone to recognise the work and time our former colleagues had put into serving the council.

"Our new aldermen, who served across the political groups, worked together for one common goal – to improve the lives of those living in Lancashire.

"Their dedication and commitment is a great example to us all and a reminder of the hard work they put in for the council, to improve Lancashire further for our residents."