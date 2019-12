Pendle's Tory MP Andrew Stephenson has regained his seat in a tightly fought contest.

Mr Stephenson, who has been Pendle's MP since 2010, held off the challenge of Labour's Azhar Ali winning 24,076 votes to his opponent's 17,890.

Conservative hold

The Minister of State for Africa and International Development increased his majority.

Liberal Democrat Gordon Lishman finished third with 1,548 votes, ahead of the Green Party's Clare Hales with 678 and independent candidate John Richardson who received 268 votes.