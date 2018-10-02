Tidy investment means Burnley town centre 'grimebusters' are ready for battle

A dedicated team of “grimebusters” are on a mission to make sure Burnley town centre stays clean and tidy for shoppers and visitors.

Burnley Council and its cleansing contractor partner Urbaser have invested in the latest technology to help keep the town centre clean while making it look more attractive.

They are supporting wider regeneration efforts to bring more people into Burnley and boost the local economy.

A fleet of mechanical cleaners who will wash and polish paving stones and paths and will be using state-of-the-art cleaning equipment including a chewing gum “blaster” will be seen every day ploughing up and town the pedestrianised area.

They will be backed by litter pickers and sweepers and Coun. Lian Pate, the council’s executive member for community services, said: "We’re working to draw in tens of millions of pounds of investment into our town centre and so picking up litter and keeping our streets clean may seem ‘small change’.

“The fact we have a lovely clean and tidy shopping centre makes people want to come to Burnley; it brings a positive feeling that draws people in. People are seeing a positive difference and telling us the centre looks cleaner now than it ever has.

“It’s a small but important part of the bigger picture – to continue to make Burnley a vibrant and popular shopping centre that attracts shoppers and visitors from a wide area.

“We need support from people to help keep our town centre clean by using the many bins around the centre and not dropping litter or chewing gum on the floor.”

Coun. Asif Raja, executive member for economy and growth, said: “We invested in regenerating the town centre and improving the main pedestrianised areas. We’ve just revealed further details of the town centre masterplan which will transform the shopping centre and surrounding areas.

“We’re looking at the ‘big picture’ but it’s important not to lose sight of the everyday, but equally important, issues like keeping the centre clean.”