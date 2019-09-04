This is how Lancashire's MPs voted last night in a bid to block a no-deal Brexit - do you agree with them?

MPs have voted in favour of allowing a cross-party alliance to take control of the Commons agenda on Wednesday in a bid to block a no-deal Brexit on October 31 by 328 votes to 301, majority 27.

MPs voted in favour of allowing a cross-party alliance to take control of the Commons agenda on Wednesday by 328 votes to 301, majority 27.

It was part of a bid to stop a no-deal Brexit on October 31.

Here is the list of how Lancashire's MPs voted:

Ayes

Cat Smith - Labour (Lancaster and Fleetwood)

Mark Hendrick - Labour (Preston)

Gordon Marsden - Labour (Blackpool South)

Rosie Cooper - Labour (West Lancashire)

Graham P Jones - Labour (Hyndburn)

Kate Hollern - Labour (Blackburn)

Julie Cooper - Labour (Burnley)

Noes

Mark Menzies - Conservative (Fylde)

Nigel Evans - Conservative (Ribble Valley)

Seema Kennedy - Conservative (South Ribble)

Paul Maynard - Conservative (Blackpool North and Cleveleys)

Ben Wallace - Conservative (Wyre and Preston North)

Andrew Stephenson - Conservative (Pendle)

David Morris - Conservative (Morecambe and Lunesdale)

Jake Berry - Conservative (Rossendale and Darwen)