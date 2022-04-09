The new High Sheriff of Lancashire has been sworn in

Martin Ainscough DL of Parbold Hall, has officially begun his year in office taking over from the current High Sheriff Edwin Booth CBE DL.

Steeped in history, the role of High Sheriff dates back 1,000 years, and is personally appointed by HM The Queen each year.

The High Sheriff is the Queen’s representative in the county, overseeing all matters relating to the Judiciary and the maintenance of law and order.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In current times the office of High Sheriff is held for one year and their main role is to protect and assist in upholding the dignity and wellbeing of HM Judges, together with other public duties.

They also support and encourage the voluntary sector and statutory organisations who work in Lancashire.

Speaking on his appointment, Mr Ainscough said: “To become High Sheriff of Lancashire is a great honour for me and my family. My uncle was High Sheriff in 1979.

"In my year of responsibility, I will endeavour to work closely with the police, the judiciary and our emergency services.

"It is also my intention to encourage and to support the many voluntary groups who work tirelessly to create positive and lasting relationships with all of Lancashire’s diverse cultures and religious groups.”

Mr Ainscough is the founder and managing director of a group of hospitality businesses across the North West.

Before this, his career included 10 years in the city working as a brewing and leisure analyst, latterly for Nomura, the Japanese bank.

But in 1995 he returned home and established a small hospitality business with his sister Helen, which he continues to run, with outlets across the North West.

Most recently, Mr Ainscough has been chairman of Lakeland Arts for ten years, spearheading the project to build the award-winning Windermere Jetty Museum, which opened in 2019.

The office of High Sheriff is carried out on a voluntary basis, and they do not receive any salary or expenses.