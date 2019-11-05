Strong Pendle connections for new House of Commons Speaker

The new Speaker of the House of Commons is the son of former Nelson MP Doug Hoyle.



Former Deputy Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle was elected by MPs yesterday as the new Commons Speaker, after previous colourful and controversial incumbent John Bercow stepped down after 10 years.

Sir Lindsay, who had been the Labour MP for Chorley since 1997, pledged to be a "neutral" Speaker after winning the final round of voting against Chris Bryant.

Older residents in Pendle will remember his father Doug, now Baron Hoyle, who served in the previous Nelson and Colne constituency as a Labour MP, being first elected at the general election of October 1974.

He had been defeated in two previous attempts by Conservative David Waddington.

A popular cross-party appointment, Sir Lindsay told MPs that "this House will change, but it will change for the better" and added he would be a "transparent" Speaker.

His appointment brought congratulations from across the House and also the Chruch of England in his home county of Lancashire.

The Bishop of Burnley, the Rt Rev. Philip North joined colleagues in passing on congratulations.

In a joint statement today, the three Bishops of The Church of England in Blackburn Diocese said: "We congratulate the MP for Chorley in Lancashire, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, on his election as the new Speaker of the House of Commons.

"The ancient post of Speaker is vital in the day-to-day management of the House of Commons and we are delighted that 'one of our own' has been chosen by his peers today.

"When the forthcoming General Election has taken place - and whatever the outcome is on December 12th - we will enter into a new phase of discussion and decision-making in relation to Brexit.

"Sir Lindsay, who is well-known for his calm and firm demeanor as Deputy Speaker, will have a crucial role to play in managing the debates that take place on that issue and the many other important issues of the day.

"The new Speaker has a warm and supportive relationship with churches across his constituency of Chorley. In taking on this responsibility we give him our assurance he will be supported by our prayers and the prayers of many across Lancashire."