The Government has announced a step forward for reforms aimed at tackling the botched insulation scandal.

Burnley and Pendle people are among residents nationwide who have been left with damp and mouldy homes after faulty insulation was installed under government energy-efficiency schemes.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero has now launched the Retrofit System Reform Panel. It will gather insight from industry, regulatory, and consumer protection experts to prevent the issues from happening again.

The panel has been created after checks uncovered cases of substandard solid wall insulation fitted under the Energy Company Obligation 4 and the Great British Insulation Scheme. In January, the Government suspended 39 businesses from installing new solid wall insulation and ordered them to repair work they had botched in households. But the Burnley Express has also exposed issues with failed cavity wall insulation that has left people with mould, damp, and huge extraction costs.

Victims of the cavity wall insulation scandal at a meeting with Burnley MP Oliver Ryan. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The Government’s Warm Homes Plan will advance reforms to strengthen redress and improve enforcement where standards are unmet. Campaigners say they welcome the news, but call for the Government to help fix homes affected by faulty cavity wall insulation.

Debra Sofia Magdalene, an admin of The SSB Law Victims Support Group, said: "We're pleased to hear about reforms, but disappointed that there is no news yet on what the Government is doing about faulty CWI."

What are the panel's aims?

Simplifying the schemes to ensure retrofit installations and consumer protections are high-quality and straightforward.

Ensuring the redress system for substandard insulations is accessible and easy to navigate, with a robust auditing and compliance process.

Ensure that governmental policy supports the development of the retrofit supply chain and wider economic growth.

What will the panel examine?

Retrofit standards.

Accreditation of installers.

Compliance with standards, oversight, and enforcement.

The system for quality assurance and audits.

Consumer protection (redress, remediation, guarantees).

Skills and capabilities of installers

Which nearer-term challenges will not be in scope?

Remediation for properties affected by substandard works.

Measures for currently suspended installers.

A group of MPs, including Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield MP, Oliver Ryan, have also launched a parliamentary inquiry into defective insulation. The Public Accounts Committee will examine whether the schemes were value for money for the taxpayer. At least two were funded through an eight percent levy on people’s energy bills.

