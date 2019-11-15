Seven final candidates confirmed to stand in Burnley for general election

Seven final confirmed candidates will battle it out to become Burnley's next Member of Parliament.

Labour's Julie Cooper, who has been elected in the last two general elections, will hope to hold onto her seat against the challenge from Conservative Antony Higginbotham, Liberal Democrat Gordon Birtwistle, Burnley and Padiham Independent Party's Charlie Briggs, the Brexit Party's Stewart Scott, the Green Party's Laura Fisk and independent candidate Karen Helsby Entwistle.

The nation will go to the polls on Thursday, December 12th.