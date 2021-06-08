Seismic boundary proposals would see Burnley and Bacup share an MP

These initial plans, released by the Boundary Commission for England today, recommend Briercliffe becomes part of Pendle, while the rest Burnley absorbs Bacup and its wards, including Irwell and Stackstead.

The proposals are part of the Commission’s 2023 Review, with a public consultation now open until the beginning of August for voters to give their views on the proposed changes.

Burnley could be sharing an MP with Bacup if new boundary proposals are given the go-ahead

By law, the commission is required to draw up seats with 69,724 to 77,062 electors to make sure they are balanced in terms of voter numbers.

The Burnley and Bacup county constituency map can be viewed here.

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham said: "I'll be looking through these initial proposals very carefully over the coming weeks. It's important that any changes benefit the residents of Burnley and Padiham and that the views of local people are heard through the eight-week consultation period."

It's not the first time radical changes to the parliamentary borders have been mooted.

Five years ago, Boundary Commission proposals had Nelson merging into a new Burnley constituency, and Colne joining the Ribble Valley.