Record number of children in Burnley living in poverty

A record number of children in Burnley were living in poverty last year, according to "heart-breaking" new figures.

It comes as charities urged the Government to stop planned welfare reform, warning the changes will push more families into poverty.

Figures from the Department for Work and Pensions show 7,851 children under 16 in Burnley were living in relative poverty in the year to March – up from 7,488 the year before and the highest since comparable records began in 2013-14.

It meant 40% of Burnley children were in households whose income was below 60% of the average income, and also claimed child benefit with at least one other household benefit.

Save the Children warned that, without immediate action, "this could be the first Labour government that oversees a significant rise in child poverty – a record no one wants" and described the data as "a source of national shame".

The End Child Poverty coalition called it a "stark warning" to the Government, adding record-high numbers of children in poverty "isn't the change people voted for".

The Government's own impact assessment, published on Wednesday, estimated welfare reforms planned by Chancellor Rachel Reeves could see 250,000 more people, including 50,000 children, fall into poverty by 2029-30.

However, the Chancellor told Sky News: "We know that if you move from welfare into work, you are much less likely to be in poverty."

Charities urged a U-turn on the plans, saying the announced cuts to disability and incapacity benefits will "push more disabled people into poverty and worsen people’s health".

Oxfam's domestic poverty lead, Dr Silvia Galandini, said: "These latest poverty figures are as damning as they are heart-breaking.

"This is before yesterday’s brutal cuts, where the Chancellor chose to remove vital security and safety from those who need it the most instead of taxing the super-rich.

"It is unconscionable that the Government is cutting social security while willfully ignoring the huge potential revenue of a tiny tax on the super-rich, one that is overwhelmingly backed by the British public."

Work and pensions minister, Sir Stephen Timms, told MPs in the Commons on Thursday the latest figures "show just what a huge challenge" the "very high level of child poverty that's left by the previous government" is for Labour.