Public urged to give their view on proposed changes to Lancashire County Council services

Consultations have been launched into a number of services delivered by Lancashire County Council.

The Burnley Express reported last week that opening hours at Burnley's household waste recycling centre could be cut as Lancashire County Council looks to make significant savings.

People are also being asked to have their say about proposed changes to the Active Lives Healthy Weight scheme, stop smoking services, drug and alcohol rehabilitation and the Integrated Home Improvement Service.

Last week councillors approved a package of measures to reduce an anticipated deficit at the council to £46m by 2022/23.

Some of the proposals require consultations to take place before a final decision is made by members.

County Coun. Geoff Driver CBE, leader of Lancashire County Council, said: "While it is essential that as a council we balance the books, we do have sufficient flexibility in the budget to amend it if we are persuaded to do so by the results of these consultations.

"We genuinely want to hear people's views on these proposed changes and the cabinet will consider all the responses very carefully before making a decision later in the year.

"We remain committed to providing the best services we can to the people of Lancashire, and particularly to protecting services for the most vulnerable in our communities."

For more information on the consultations click here