£757,000 boost for Burnley General Hospital

By Laura Longworth
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 12:42 BST
Burnley General Teaching Hospital. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Burnley General Teaching Hospital. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Burnley General Hospital is set to receive a £757,000 boost from the Government.

The grant will help pay for enhanced estate safety measures and maintenance improvements.

Burnley MP Oliver Ryan said he is “delighted that Burnley Hospital will be getting more cash to improve our buildings this year.”

He added: “After historic underinvestment, this Government is building an NHS fit for the future. This is a very good – much-needed – start and will bring real, almost instant benefits to patients and staff.”

