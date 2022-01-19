A new report unveiled this week sets out Lancashire County Council's new approach to supporting victims and families at a much earlier stage.

The proposal includes providing:

- £294,900 funding for specialised practitioners to work with children and young people who have experienced domestic abuse.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New domestic abuse proposal to be considered

- £148,760 to fund transition, recovery, family and group support. This helps victims and their children to recover from the trauma of domestic abuse, move on from refuge and safe-house

accommodation, and rebuild their lives and relationships.

The funding would also support a scheme which aims to prevent or stop abuse earlier - with £63,650 proposed for the Parachute Programme, a scheme for 14 to 19-year-olds who are

behaving in an abusive way in relationships.

The county council is proposing to fund these new schemes while continuing to invest in existing domestic abuse services, with ongoing funding including:

- £1,985,920 to commission refuges and specialised safe-house support.

- £422,250 for Safe at Home services for those who want to live safely in their own home without using refuges or safe houses.

- £300,000 contribution to the Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner's Victim Support Service.

The proposal, which will be considered by the county council's cabinet on Thursday, January 20, follows the introduction of the Domestic Abuse Act 2021.

County Coun Peter Buckley, cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: "This £3.8m investment is a key part of our plans to protect families and communities from the

devastating effects of domestic abuse.

"If approved, we will be able to do more to prevent or stop abuse earlier with targeted schemes like the Parachute Programme. We will also offer extra support to help families affected by

abuse to rebuild their lives.

"We will continue to invest in the crucial services we already fund, such as refuges, safe houses, victim support and rehabilitation programmes for perpetrators.

"The proposal will mean the county council can meet the standards set out in the Domestic Abuse Act 2021. We will also continue to support campaigns such as Lancashire Resilience

Forum's #NoExcuseForAbuse scheme, which ensures domestic abuse victims have easy access to the support they need."

For more information, read the full cabinet report by searching for agenda item 12 on the cabinet web page https://council.lancashire.gov.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=122&MId=11250

For details about the #NoExcuseforAbuse campaign, visit https://www.lancashire.police.uk/campaigns/noexcuseforabuse-in-lancashire/