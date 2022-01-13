Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancels planned visit to Burnley today

The Prime Minister was due to visit Burnley Vaccination Centre before speaking to members of the local press alongside Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham, but a statement released by Number 10 this morning confirmed the visit has been cancelled.

A Downing Street statement said: "The Prime Minister will no longer be visiting Lancashire today due to a family member testing positive for coronavirus. He will follow the guidance for vaccinated close contacts, including daily testing and limiting contact with others."

The Prime Minister won’t have to isolate but Number10 say he’s taking advice not to travel.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cancelled a planned visit to Burnley today