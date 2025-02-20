Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pendle and Clitheroe MP Jonathan Hinder has joined an all-party parliamentary group fighting to make council tax fairer across the country after it emerged that northern poorer areas are disproportionately treated.

The Labour MP, who says the current council tax system “is totally unfair and out of date”, believes the system needs an overhaul.

Mr Hinder, who grew up in the Ribble Valley, said: “Right now, people living in lower-valued homes often pay a higher proportion of their property’s value than those in wealthier areas like Kensington in London, where million-pound houses benefit from lower rates – this cannot be right.

“This creates huge regional inequalities, hitting areas like Pendle and Clitheroe hardest, where many families are already struggling with the rising cost of living.

“Council tax funds essential services from things like adult and children’s social care, to bin collections, but our bands are still based on property values from 1991, and take no account of the huge house price inflation we have seen in those years, especially in London and the South East.

“As many of you know, tackling regional inequality is a big priority for me, and fairer taxation of wealth is too. Council tax reform could deliver both. As a member of this group, I will continue working alongside MPs from across the House of Commons to push for this major reform.”

Mr Hinder cited an example of a £1m. house for sale in Kensington, London, classed as Council Tax Band C which pays £1,508.98 per year, compared to a £140,000 house for sale in Nelson, also on Band C, which pays £2,149.42 per year.

Meanwhile, Lancashire County Council has said it is planning to raise council tax by 4.99% at its budget next week.

The increase will push the bill for a Band D property up by £82.50 to £1,735.79. The figure excludes the smaller charges levied by district councils and the police and fire brigade for their services, which make up the overall council tax rate.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner told the Commons this month that the overall finance settlement for all councils amounted to a 6.8% increase in cash terms compared to 2024/25 and that it marked “the beginning of the government’s commitment to rebuild and stabilise local government and run services that taxpayers can rely on”.