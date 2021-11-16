Plans to build new homes on the edge of Burnley village rejected by councillors

Planning permission had been sought to build 28 homes on land at Butchers Farm, Ormerod Street, Worsthorne.

G.B.Eccles had asked Burnley Council for planning permission to put up the houses at Butchers Farm, Ormerod Street, Worsthorne.

Planning officer Janet Filbin had recommended this month’s meeting of the borough’s development control committee to approve the scheme with 30 conditions.

But councillors rejected her advice and turned down the application over concerns at the lack of measures to keep carbon emissions from the new homes low.

A planning officer’s report said: “The proposal is for the erection of 28 houses on approximately 1.3 hectares of land at Butchers Farm at the south western edge of Worsthorne village.

“The site would be accessed from Ormerod Street by improving the existing access between Butchers Barn and 1 Stoneycroft.

“Whilst the original submission included Butchers Barn, the application site no longer includes it.

“The proposed scheme which is amended since its submission consists of 16 detached and 12 semi-detached houses, all accessed from a new estate road off Ormerod Street with the exception of one dwelling to be sited between Butchers Barn and 21 Ormerod Street.

“The proposed scheme provides a range of seven house types, 13 of which are three bedroom and 15 are four bedroom (with 11 of these including additional living space in the roof).

“Letters of objection have been received from 29 neighbours.