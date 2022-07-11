The 2017-26 play strategy set out plans to refurbish 17 play areas in the town, nine of which have been completed with a further three set to be finished by the end of this year.

There are also plans to explore the possibility of creating a wheeled sports area in Burnley town centre, for use by bikes, skateboards and scooters for example, if a suitable location can be found.

There is also a proposal to work with community groups to try and create up to five new “pump tracks” in the borough, subject to external funding.

Burnley Town Hall

The strategy’s progress and next steps will be discussed by the council’s scrutiny committee before going to its executive on Wednesday July 13th.

The review also includes proposals to close five smaller and less well used play areas. This would still leave 51 play areas across the borough, the highest level of provision per head of population compared to neighbouring areas.

Coun. Margaret Lishman, the council’s executive member for health and wellbeing, said: “We’re blessed with a large number of play areas across our borough. It’s great to see progress being made on refurbishing those that need upgrading so that they can continue to provide a place of fun and activity for local children.

“The review of our play strategy has enabled us to ensure we target the limited resources we have most effectively, where they are most needed. This has meant some playgrounds are shutting but the equipment is being refurbished and relocated in play area with higher concentrations of usage.

“Play is an important part of growing up and we’re keen to provide the best facilities we can in the places where they will be most used.