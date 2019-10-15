Pendle MP urges public to have their say in UK Parliament Week

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson is inviting everyone in Pendle to get involved in UK Parliament Week and have their say on the issues that matter to them most.

UK Parliament Week aims to engage people, especially young people, from different backgrounds and communities, with the UK Parliament and empower them to get involved.

Its is a great opportunity to be part of a democracy, ask questions, think critically and engage with the UK Parliament. Schools, museums, libraries, faith communities and youth organisations representing every constituency across the United Kingdom have already signed up to be part of the conversation.

Mr Stephenson said: “As member for Pendle I welcome the involvement of people across the constituency during UK Parliament Week 2019. I am determined to ensure that our voters and citizens of tomorrow understand how vital their participation is in our democracy, and I’m excited to see so many schools, uniform organisations and local groups taking part.”

In 2018, UK Parliament Week reached almost one million people, with more than 8,100 activities. This year’s UK Parliament Week festival is expected to be the largest ever with even more activities and people taking part.