Pendle MP urges eligible residents to apply for Pension Credit to ease cost of living

Pension Credit is a top up for our most vulnerable pensioners that is worth an average of £3,300. As well as a cash top up to the State Pension, it is a passport to other benefits such as help with housing costs, council tax reduction schemes, heating bills and a free over-75s TV licence.

There are already 2,544 claimants of Pension Credit in Pendle but around 25% of people who could claim the extra help do not currently do so.

To help, the Government has launched a campaign to encourage eligible pensioners, as well as those who care for and support older people, to access the help they are entitled to.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson is urging local residents to apply for Pension Credit to help ease the cost of living

Pensions Minister Guy Opperman has written to local newspapers and the Department for Work and Pensions will send leaflets to 11 million pensioners.

Pension Credit can be claimed online, by telephone or post. Information is available on Gov.UK website www.gov.uk/pension-credit or by calling the Freephone Pension Credit claim line on 0800 99 1234.

Mr Stephenson said: “It is great news that 2,544 pensioners in Pendle already claim Pension Credit, but it is important for everyone else in our area to claim all the help they are entitled to.”

“That is why the Government has launched a campaign to encourage eligible pensioners, as well as those who care for and support older people, to access help.”