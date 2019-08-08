Pendle MP's supermarket surgery

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson will be holding a surgery this Friday in Nelson.

The Tory MP will be at Morrisons Café between 4pm and 6pm.

It will be the first of several supermarket surgeries doing the summer parliamentary recess providing constituents the chance to discuss any issues they’d like to raise.

He said: “My supermarket surgeries provide an opportunity for constituents to speak to me directly on any matters which matter to them. It also provides allows me to know what is on the minds of Pendle residents.”