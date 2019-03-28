Pendle MP's desire to leave EU with or without a deal

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson has reiterated his desire for Britain to leave the EU - with or without a deal.

The Tory MP voted for a 'no deal' option as part of last night's indicative votes in the House of Commons as MPs voted on alternative proposals to Prime Minister Theresa May's deal.

The option, proposed by fellow Tory brexiteer John Baron, was defeated by 160 votes for and 400 against.

Mr Stephenson, a government whip, also voted for a 'Standstill' arrangement: Seeking a tariff-free trade agreement with the EU that will last for two years, during which time Britain will contribute to the EU budget. Brexiteer Marcus Fysh's proposal was defeated by 139 votes for, 422 against.

Writing in his column this week, Pendle's MP said: "Two years on from triggering Article 50, today should have been the day we left the EU, following the people’s decision at the 2016 referendum.

"Having campaigned to leave, I voted against extending Article 50 and am bitterly disappointed that promise has been broken by Parliament. It remains my clear view that we must honour the referendum result by leaving, with or without a deal, as soon as possible.

"If this does not happen, the damage to faith in our democracy may well be irreparable."

Mr Stephenson voted against the six other proposals including revoking Article 50, a second referendum, Labour's alternative plan, two proposals to stay in the European single market and Tory remainer Ken Clarke's proposal for a customs union which would seek a UK-wide customs union with the EU.