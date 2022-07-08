Mr Stephenson, a Johnson loyalist, refused to stand down from his position as Minister for Transport while many of his colleagues offered their resignations over the latest scandal to envelop the Prime Minister.
The Pendle MP had remained tightlipped on Wednesday when many Conservative MPs called for Mr Johnson to resign, which he eventually did the following morning. Mr Stephenson has since been made minister without portfolio.
Leader of the Labour Group on Pendle Council, Coun. Asjad Mahmood has criticised the failure of Mr Stephenson for his previous “total silence” on public statements on the position of the Prime Minister.
Coun. Mahmood said: “It’s clear to me and Pendle residents that Andrew Stephenson has put his own political ambitions first by choosing to maintain silence on this matter, possibly in the hope his friend, Boris Johnson, would promote him into the cabinet.
"He has not once spoken up for Pendle, and his actions this week have once again shone a light on his integrity by supporting Boris Johnson. Maybe Andrew Stephenson as a Johnson loyalist should also resign.”
in a statement on Twitter on Thursday, Mr Stephenson said: “I have loyally supported our last three Prime Ministers and our party in delivering for our country. Now that Boris Johnson has decided to resign we must ensure a smooth transition so we may continue to do so.”