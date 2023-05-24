He became Pendle’s first citizen during the annual Mayor Making ceremony on Thursday 18 May at Nelson Town Hall and is joined by his wife Lynne in her role as Mayoress.

His Worship the Mayor of Pendle said: “I want to express my personal thanks to the retiring Mayor, Councillor Yasser Iqbal, who has had a very successful year. We have worked together very well.

“Taking on the role of First Citizen of Pendle fills me with great excitement and pride. I am looking forward to highlighting organisations which are a doing a fantastic job for the Pendle community."

The new Mayor and Mayoress of Pendle, Councillor Brian Newman and his wife Lynne

Coun. Newman was born and brought up in Pendle. Starting his working life as a milkman in Nelson, Barrowford and Fence, he then went on to own his own garage at Glen Way in Brierfield. He later moved to Fence - where he has lived for the last 30 years - and bought a garage there.

Away from work, his interest is raising sheep.

Coun. Newman added: “I would like to say a big thank you to my wife, Lynne, for all her support and I am delighted that she has agreed to be my Mayoress. I know we will have a very successful year.”

This year, The Mayoress’ Charity Appeal Fund will be supporting the following charities:

The Autistic Society

Pendle and Rossendale Mountain Rescue

Curry on The Street

Youth organisations involved in sport in Pendle

The new Mayor later added: “Part of the Mayor’s duties is to raise awareness of the chosen charities and raise money for them; therefore, I would like to start by personally donating £1,000 to each of our chosen charities from my Mayor’s allowance. I hope my donations will help to raise awareness, promote volunteering and raise charity funds.

“The Mayoress and I look forward to a very varied and constructive year of office. I am committed to engaging the people of Pendle in the work of Pendle Council and the office of Mayor.”