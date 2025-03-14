Padiham Town Council invite local groups to access Mayor's Community Fund
During the year money is collected at many events held in Padiham and it goes into a charity called the Mayor’s Community Fund.
Mac Harrison, the current Mayor of Padiham, said: “Thanks to the generosity of the people of Padiham and beyond, the Mayor’s Community Fund has raised a sizeable amount this year.
“I would like as many local organisations as possible to access this money. The local community should get help and benefit from the money they kindly donated. I would like this to go as far and wide as possible.”
Applications are now welcome from Padiham voluntary, community and not for profit organisations. Forms and further details are now available from the town clerk’s office in Padiham Town Hall or via email. The closing date for applications is Friday May 2nd.
Mr Harrison added: “It is great what has been achieved so far but we have not finished yet. There is a Collector’s and Art Fair this Saturday with a quiz and ladies day in April. Thanks to everybody for their ongoing support.”