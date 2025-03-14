Padiham Town Council is appealing for local organisations to make a bid for money to help them in their work in the town.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the year money is collected at many events held in Padiham and it goes into a charity called the Mayor’s Community Fund.

Mac Harrison, the current Mayor of Padiham, said: “Thanks to the generosity of the people of Padiham and beyond, the Mayor’s Community Fund has raised a sizeable amount this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like as many local organisations as possible to access this money. The local community should get help and benefit from the money they kindly donated. I would like this to go as far and wide as possible.”

Padiham Town Hall

Applications are now welcome from Padiham voluntary, community and not for profit organisations. Forms and further details are now available from the town clerk’s office in Padiham Town Hall or via email. The closing date for applications is Friday May 2nd.

Mr Harrison added: “It is great what has been achieved so far but we have not finished yet. There is a Collector’s and Art Fair this Saturday with a quiz and ladies day in April. Thanks to everybody for their ongoing support.”