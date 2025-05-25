No Lancashire voice in mayoral project for Northern "security corridor"

Lancashire is not currently involved in an initiative by the North of England's mayors to boost investment and jobs - in spite of one the aims of the project being to create a “security corridor” that runs through the county.

The ‘Great North’ project was launched last week by mayors across the pan-region, with an ambition to unlock the North’s “economic potential” in sectors including clean energy, defence, advanced manufacturing and the creative industries.

Amongst the specific opportunities identified was “a northern security corridor reaching down from Cumbria and the North East, through Lancashire…bringing together key industrial, engineering and cyber assets that will be essential in securing the UK’s international security”.

However, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) understands that the vision refers to - and would incorporate - longstanding work already under way in Lancashire to harness the county’s existing and extensive defence and security capabilities.

Lancashire was already preparing to make the most of its security expertise before the The Great North initiative was launched

The Lancashire Cyber Partnership was launched in November 2023 in order to capitalise on the forthcoming opening of the UK's National Cyber Force headquarters in Samlesbury.

Earlier this year, the county also published the Lancashire Growth Plan, which set out the five sectors - one being security - in which Lancashire has “unique potential”. In the security domain, the ambition is to establish “new clusters where industry, academia and wider society collaborate”.

It appears The Great North seeks to build on Lancashire’s established work and connect it to a wider Northern effort.

However, the continued absence of an elected mayor for Lancashire means the county is not part of The Great North initiative at this stage.

The LDRS understands Phillippa Williamson, the former chair of Lancashire's combined county authority (CCA) - the body created earlier this year to oversee Lancashire's long-awaited devolution deal - was being kept up-to-date with the mayoral scheme before being deposed as leader of Lancashire County Council at this month’s local elections.

Her replacement, Reform UK’s Stephen Atkinson, is vehemently opposed to Lancashire getting a county-wide mayor - and pledged as part of his election campaign to stage a referendum on the issue.

Last year, when Lancashire's devolution deal was finally realised, the government said it expected the county to bring forward proposals for “deeper and wider devolution” by this autumn.

While that request seemed to point towards the creation of a Lancashire mayor in return for additional powers and cash, the county appeared to retain at least a vestige of choice in whether or not to opt for a mayoral figurehead.

However, in a surprise move at the Convention of the North in Preston in February, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner announced that mayors would be in place across the whole of the North by May 2026.

The Great North claims the pan-region could add £118bn to the UK economy “with the right investments”.

Commenting on its launch, the partnership’s chair - and North East metro mayor - Kim McGuinness said: “The time has come for a resurgent North to unite and proudly lead the way to a fairer, more prosperous UK - and The Great North is our vehicle for change.

“This country needs a northern story written by northern minds, not one handed to us by Whitehall - and this Great North partnership puts us on track to write it.

“Whether it is powering the nation’s homes or powering its imagination, this is the north that will lead the way, building on a great legacy. The opportunity is immense and we are ready to work with anyone who is equally determined to create good jobs.

“Whether you are investing here or growing an existing business, you will know that the people of the North are our biggest asset - and now The Great North partnership is here to build on their pride in place.”