New self-isolation support pilots for areas with higher Covid rates to be launched across Lancashire, Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen

The initiative is one of several being trialled by the Government in nine areas with higher Covid-19 infection rates.

An £11.9 million funding pot will be split between local authorities in nine areas of England.

Lancashire will receive £2.5m as part of the scheme encouraging people to get tested and self-isolate when required.

Matt Hancock

The pilots will provide social care, “buddying” services for people needing mental health support and translation assistance for non-English speakers.

As well as in Lancashire, Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen, the initiatives will also be piloted in Newham and Hackney in London, Yorkshire and Humber, Greater Manchester, Cheshire and Merseyside, Peterborough and Somerset.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “Variants have the potential to be a trojan horse for our hard-won progress and it is more vital than ever that we do what we can to show them the exit door, following the rules and self-isolating when asked.

“We recognise just how challenging self-isolation is for many people and these pilots will help us find the best ways to support people and making it easier for everyone to keep doing their bit.”

The Government has already backed a pilot across the Greater Manchester region with £2 million of funding to assess ways of helping people self-isolate.

It includes “support and engagement teams” who work with households within 24 hours of a positive Covid-19 test to develop a bespoke plan for self-isolation.

James Jamieson, chairman of the Local Government Association, said: “Rapidly targeting local outbreaks and supporting people to self-isolate when required is absolutely crucial to our continuing fight against coronavirus.

“These pilot schemes will provide further insight into what works best in supporting those who test positive and their contacts to do the right thing to protect themselves, their families and their wider communities.