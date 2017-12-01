New payment scheme for Burnley town centre car parks

Burnley Council has introduced a “pay by phone parking” service for motorists on its town centre car parks.

Drivers who download an app to their smartphone can buy a parking ticket, and even extend the time allowed on the ticket remotely or pay by text under the new scheme. There is no need to display a parking ticket as parking enforcement officers are made aware via handheld computer.

All the Burnley town centre car parks (except Victoria, behind the town hall) offer the service, in addition to the usual cash payments. The council is planning to offer the service on its car parks in Towneley Park at a later date.

The MiPermit service offers a number of advantages for drivers over traditional cash payments, including the ability to pay via credit or debit card, an option to get a text reminder when the parking time is about to expire, and being able to extend a payment session without having to return to your vehicle. There is also the option to pre-pay for up to seven days parking in advance.

The user pays 10p for the service, in addition to the parking fee, and an optional extra 10p for a text reminder that the parking time is due to expire. The fees will cover the cost of operating the service.

Coun. Lian Pate, the council’s Executive member for community services, said: “The scheme means motorists don’t have to scrabble around for the right change when they get to the ticket machine on our car parks. It gives them another option on how to pay, and the opportunity to extend their stay without having to go back to their car.

“Similar schemes are in operation in other towns across the country and have proved successful. We’ve decided to introduce the service following an increasing number of requests from the public.”

People can register for the service at www.wanttopark.com/burnley where there are also more details about the scheme.

For more information on MiPermit visit www.mipermit.com